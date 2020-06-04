How Springs restaurant owners can apply for outdoor seating, modified liquor licenses

Colorado Springs city officials say they are working to provide outdoor seating for restaurants.

Gov. Jared Polis has been encouraging restaurants to use as much outdoor space as they can in order to allow for better social distancing while the pandemic is still ongoing.

"That’s really the only way with the spacing that we’re going to have a thriving restaurant environment," Polis said last month.

Polis encouraged restaurants to use their parking lots, sidewalks and even nearby streets if feasible in order to allow diners to spread out as much as possible. Colorado Springs said Thursday that the city's Planning and Community Development Department is now accepting applications for temporary use and revocable permits to expand dining areas to [private parking lots, sidewalks, cafe patio extensions and balcony seating. The department plans to waive permit fees and expedite the review process to one week.

Liquor licenses will also need to be modified in order to temporarily serve alcohol in an expanded dining service area.

“Restaurants have been one of the harder-hit industries during the COVID-19 global pandemic. As businesses work to comply with public health orders, implementing these creative solutions for restaurants to accommodate more customers can help them be more sustainable,” said Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson in a news release Thursday.

