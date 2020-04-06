Hot meals for those in need now available at 2 locations Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

Three Springs-based charities are teaming up to help provide our neighbors in need with a warm meal.

Beginning Monday and continuing throughout the month of April, meals will be available at two locations in the city. This is thanks to a joint effort by Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, who is providing the food; Fuel Church, who is crafting the meals, and The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs, whose volunteers will be serving the meals.

"I applaud the leadership of Fuel Church and the Salvation Army who just keep saying 'yes' when they could have said 'no.' People living on the margins are more vulnerable than ever during this crisis, and food scarcity is a frightening reality. This effort addresses that issue, head-on and demonstrates how incredible our faith community is during these times of need," said Catholic Charities CEO Andy Barton.

Meals will be available Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at the following locations:

Dorchester Park, Mondays and Fridays, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (1130 S. Nevada Ave.)

West Side Cares, Wednesdays, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (2808 W. Colorado Ave.)

Anyone needing a hot meal is welcome!

To support the charities involved:

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado: Drop off food donations at Marian House on 14 W. Bijou St. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon or visit their website.

The Salvation Army Colorado Springs: Drop off food and hygiene items at 908 Yuma St. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or visit their website.

Fuel Church: Call 719-373-1882 or their website.