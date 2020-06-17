Hospital warns of gym safety as they start to reopen

Local hospital officials are giving safety tips on returning to the gym as they are reopening.

Pixaby/MGN.

Gov. Jared Polis allowed gyms to slowly reopen under new guidance and capacity restrictions. Members must stay six feet apart, and the facility can only operate at 25% capacity, or 50 people per room.

Penrose Hospital officials are warning gym-goers to still do their part, like cleaning machines before and after every use, bring a towel to wipe your sweat and wear a mask at least until you start working out.

"I would go at times of day where it's not as crowded. I would go early in the morning, late in the evening. If somebody comes and gets on the machine next to you, maybe step over a machine," said Infection Prevention Program Manager Mary Utsler.

Hospital officials say you can become de-conditioned in as little as ten days after being out of the gym. Your muscles may feel tight and you might start breathing harder than normal. Within a few weeks, you should be back to your normal fitness level.

But, hospital officials are asking to not go to the gym if you are not healthy.

"Getting out there too soon puts yourself and others at risk because about 50% of people who have the virus are not symptomatic. If you get out there too quickly, you could be spreading it not knowing it, and you could also be coming into contact with people who are also spreading it not knowing it," said Utsler.

They recommend exercising outside or at home, when you can. If you go to a gym, try finding a place with good ventilation, like fans moving air or opening doors.

Hospital officials say most Coloradans are probably safe at the gym, especially if you take precautions. You must also evaluate your personal health risk if you choose to workout.