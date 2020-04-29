"Horse Ranch Fire' burning in Huerfano County

A 13 acre fire is burning in Huerfano County, 11 miles northeast of Gardner and s miles west of Rye.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon the fire was at 0% containment and a few resources including an Airtanker had arrived to help fight the fire. Firefighters will continue to fight the fire through the night.

Update: 4:15 pm 4/29

A large airtanker (LAT) was ordered and is dropping retardant on the fire. Fire is now at 13 acres, firefighters will be on the incident until 10:00 pm and will staff the fire tomorrow at 7:00 am. A Temporary Flight Restriction TFR has been requested for the air space above the fire.

The 'Horse Ranch Fire' was reported late Tuesday night, and firefighters responded to the area. Firefighters tell 11 news the fire is on the Pike and San Isabel National Forests land. There has not been any evacuations, and no structures are threatened.

Crews are still looking into what caused the fire.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

