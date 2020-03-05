Homicide investigation following overnight disturbance

A woman is dead following a shooting and stabbing near Woodmen and Academy early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Palace Drive around 2:15 a.m. for a disturbance. When they got on scene, they found one woman dead, and a second woman and a man with serious injuries. Police have not elaborated on their injuries, only telling 11 News that some of the victims had been shot and some had been stabbed.

Around 5 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted that the investigation had become a homicide.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department is at the scene now. We will update this story with new information as we get it.