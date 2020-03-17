Homeless advocates in Colorado Springs seek help during Coronavirus outbreak

Several local homeless advocates are turning to the community for help during the coronavirus outbreak. The Springs Rescue Mission, Marian House Soup Kitchen and The Place are asking the community to step up and give during hard times.

As of Wednesday afternoon The Place, formerly Urban Peak, tells 11 News they only have enough cleaning supplies for the next 10 days. They're working to sanitize their whole building including the bunks homeless teens sleep in, but they've stepped up their cleaning process since the outbreak. The Place helps teens experiencing homelessness from ages 15 to 20.

If you want to help you can donate groceries directly to The Place or make a monetary donation here : The Place donations

The Springs Rescue Mission is also asking for help. They have had a full house since the coronavirus breakout. Because they have such a vulnerable population they have had to pull back on volunteer efforts and only have staff work. They tell us during a time like this they don't have the option to close because they're often one of the only places the homeless population can go.

The Springs Rescue Mission is asking for monetary donations only. If you want to help you can do so here: The Springs Rescue Mission donations

The Catholic Charities Marian Soup Kitchen has closed its' dining room since the announcement that all restaurants should close. They have since switched to bag lunches so the homeless population can still get food. The worry for them is the cost of the food for bag lunches. Often times their meals are hot meals and cost a bit less.

The Marian House is asking for community members to offer to bring groceries or even to help out and volunteer. You can help here: Catholic Charities donations