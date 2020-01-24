Holmes MS placed on brief lockout following threat

A local middle school was placed on a brief lockout Friday morning following a threat overheard by a student.

According to Colorado Springs police, a Safe2Tell tip came in just after 9 p.m. Thursday. In the tip, a student reported overhearing two other students talking about shooting up Holmes Middle School.

Officers said they investigated the students and determined they did not pose a threat. However, Colorado Springs School District 11 said the school was placed on lockout for less than 30 minutes Friday.

A district spokesperson said the two students involved were not at school Friday.