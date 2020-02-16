Hockey fans face major traffic to and from Stadium Series game

We're getting to the bottom of why so many of you got stuck in some unbelievable traffic Saturday night.

Some even missed the Avalanche/Kings game at the Air Force Academy because of it.

The Academy and NHL released a statement on Sunday, saying they tried to warn people about the potential traffic delays for days, but we've learned C-DOT decided to do last minute pothole repairs in The Gap that forced lane closures.

The closures started around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, which was prime time for people coming to the Academy for the 6:00 puck drop. That, combined with the limited entrances on base, was a recipe for disaster.

"We ordered and Uber and everything and it took about two hours to go about seven miles, the traffic was insane," Los Angeles Kings fan Sierra Kennedy said after the game.

It was an experience to look forward to, but many didn't get as much time there as they wanted.

"It was a nightmare, just from where we parked the vehicle to get to the main street took us 45 minutes," Renatto Lopez said.

When the Thunderbirds flew over at the start of the game, you could see the traffic in the background of the fans who were supposed to be sitting in the stands, but instead were sitting in traffic.

"The traffic was backed up so far," Kennedy added.

Some fans weren't able to get to the game until the third period.

C-DOT says the pothole repairs needed to be done, citing safety concerns. They told 11 News they feared someone would swerve to avoid a pothole, and cause a crash, which would have shut down the entire highway, rather than one lane. Traffic issues continued after the game.

"Leaving the game was crazy. There was so nobody directing traffic and it took us an hour and 15 minutes to go three miles," Christina Lopez recalled.

Hockey fans left the game with a few memories they weren't expecting.

"The game was amazing, I would love for it to be back here again," Christina Lopez said. "It just was a traffic nightmare leaving."

The Academy doesn't anticipate any travel issues for the game Monday between Colorado College and Air Force because they are only expecting five to seven thousand people.

C-DOT added there aren't any repairs planned for Monday, but if emergency operations are warranted, they can happen at any time.

The emergency pothole repairs finished around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.