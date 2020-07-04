Hit-and-run on Loveland Pass

Colorado State Patrol needs help finding a hit-and-run vehicle. CSP says the car hit a bicyclist that was riding along the shoulder of Highway 6 on Loveland Pass early this morning.

When Summit County Fire/EMS and State Troopers arrived on scene and found the bicyclist unconscious with significant injuries.

The bicyclist was identified as 52-year old man from, Fruita Colorado. He was taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

CSP believes a 2011-2015 Ford Explorer with damage to the front fender on the passenger side was involved. The color of the car was not provided.

If you have any details on the vehicle involved, or may have been in the area between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. please call Colorado State Patrol at 970-824-6501.