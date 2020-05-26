Man sentenced for stealing a truck and crashing into a school bus full of kids in Fountain

A man was sentenced on Tuesday for stealing a utility truck, causing a crash with a school bus full of children, and then fleeing the scene.

Photo of totaled school bus courtesy Widefield School District 3. Sean Johnson (Photo: Fountain Police Dept.)

Sean Johnson received a 12-year sentence for the crime that happened back in December of 2019.

Police say the suspect stole the truck from an Auto Zone in Fountain shortly before 8:20 in the morning on Dec. 5. He made it about 2 miles to Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard when the crane on the truck swung out of control and hit the school bus. The suspect kept driving and eventually ditched the stolen vehicle near Highway 85 and Alegre Circle. He was later found hiding in the woods behind Alegre Circle.

The 17 students on the bus and the driver were all unhurt. A police department spokesperson told 11 News the bus only had minor damage. However, Widefield School District 3 is reporting the bus was totaled.

When arrested, Johnson was facing a number of charges including reckless endangerment and aggravated motor vehicle theft.