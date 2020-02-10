Hit-and-run driver ID'd in 3-car interstate crash

Police are crediting witnesses for helping them identify the hit-and-run driver who injured someone in a road rage-related crash Sunday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was driving "recklessly" on southbound I-25 and hit a second vehicle just past the Fontanero on-ramp. The vehicle that was hit spun out and crashed into a third car. The at-fault driver fled the scene.

The driver in the second vehicle suffered a fractured clavicle, police said. No injuries were reported to anyone in the third car.

Police have not said if they have arrested the suspect driver. Officers have also not elaborated on why they are calling the crash a road rage incident.

We will update this article if more information is released.