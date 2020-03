Highway 24 was closed in both directions Friday evening during rush hour for a serious crash involving about 25 cars.

The crash was reported at about 5:25 p.m. between Manitou Springs and Cascade. Colorado State Patrol is reporting a FedEx truck was involved and as of 6 p.m. there weren't any serious injuries reported.

The westbound lanes were back open as of 6:40 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.