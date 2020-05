OTTAWA, Ontario (Gray News) – We all enjoy a refreshing dip in a swimming pool now and then.

Moose are no different, it seems.

Paul Koch found one swimming in his pool Friday morning, Canada’s CTV reported.

The moose spent several hours swimming around in the deep end before hopping out, leaping over a 6-foot tall fence and disappearing.

The video’s a social media hit, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

