'Hercs Over Colorado' scheduled for Wednesday to honor health care workers and essential personnel

Before the Colorado Air National Guard sends out a group of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Wednesday to honor those on the front lines battling COVID-19, Peterson Air Force base will showcase two C-130 Hercules to honor people across Colorado.

The aircraft will be doing flyovers by Colorado hospitals to salute local healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers. The flight is being called "Hercs Over Colorado."

The approximate schedule for Wednesday, May 6 is below:

Pueblo:

Pueblo VA Clinic - 11:09 am

Parkview Patterson Center - 11:10 am

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center - 11:11 am

Colorado Springs:

UCHealth Memorial Hospital - 11:24 am

VA Hospital (PFC Floyd Lindstrom) - 11:25 am

UCHealth Grandview Hospital - 11:26 am

St. Francis Medical Center - 11:28 am

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North - 11:30 am

Greeley:

UCHealth Greeley Hospital - 11:59 am

Fort Collins:

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital - 12:05 pm