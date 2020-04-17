Helpline, in over 90 languages, created for families affected by Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America announced their new hotline that will be available to answer Coronavirus questions in over 90 languages via live chat.

This announcement was made Friday, adding that the helpline will be staffed entirely by licensed social workers.

The helpline chat system can be accessed seven days a week through the AFA website. Click here to visit the website now. Then, click on the blue and white chat box in the lower right-hand corner of the page.

This is available seven days a week (9 am to 9 pm ET on weekdays and 9 am to 3 pm ET on weekends).

“Language should not be a barrier to getting help,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO.

Fuschillo added, “Families of all different ethnicities and languages are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and the added challenges the coronavirus poses in caring for their loved ones. We want them to know there is a place to turn for help and answers to their questions. The Helpline can be a great resource for professionals as well.”

