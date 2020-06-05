Healthcare workers take a knee in "White Coats for Black Lives" protest

Protesters weren't just on the streets of Colorado Springs, they were also at our hospitals.

Healthcare workers at UCHealth took a knee in honor of George Floyd on Friday. They say are not only shining light on the inequality in the country, but also in our healthcare systems.

They add that as doctors, medical students, and more, they all took an oath to do no harm, and they want other healthcare workers to take a hard look at themselves to make sure they are honoring that.

The movement is called "White Coats for Black Lives," and they want it to inspire change.

"I think and I hope the community knows as healthcare professionals, I am a healthcare student, I took a vow to do no harm," Oluwatosin Adebiyi, a medical student said. "And what that means is yes, we are demonstrating, yes, a lot of us are having conversations that feel uncomfortable and for some of us that look like me, we breathe that in day in and day out."

Healthcare workers also say this is just the beginning, and also hope it encourages people to have those tough conversations and hold others accountable.

"These are the very institutions whose fabric is systemic racism. It’s embedded in our institutions so just having an adversity chair or an equity member, that’s not enough. We have got to ask ourselves are we truly doing no harm? Healthcare is this intersection of individuals, community members and we have this platform to cultivate healing," Adebiyi added.

