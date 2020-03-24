Health officials urging Coloradans not to conduct open burns during pandemic

State officials are calling on Coloradans to stop open burning during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Open burning is described by the state as "any fire outdoors where smoke is released directly into the open air without first passing through a chimney or smokestack." Officials say smoke from these fires could be an additional health hazard for those most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as people with history of heart or respiratory illness.

“In this challenging time, it’s important that we look out for each other,” said Scott Landes, air quality meteorologist at the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division at CDPHE. “We are strongly urging Coloradans to hold off on open burning while the state responds to the COVID-19 virus. Please be considerate of your neighbors, especially those who are in uniquely vulnerable populations.”

State air quality officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 response and will issue additional guidance or restrictions based on the best available evidence, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.