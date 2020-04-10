Health officials investigate Colorado beef plant over COVID-19 concerns

Health officials are investigating working conditions at a beef plant in northern Colorado where dozens of employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said concerns at the JBS USA facility in Greeley include the proximity of workers to each other and employees working while they are sick. If the plant doesn't comply with the county’s public health order, officials said it could be closed, but they say compliance is the “preferred solution."

On Tuesday, the CEO of JBS USA told the Greeley Tribune he was confident workers were safe from the virus and strongly disputed claims by employees that people were going to work sick.

