Hazmat cleaning up fuel leak following semi vs pickup crash

A Hazmat crew responded to a crash Wednesday morning after a fuel tank ruptured.

The crash, which happened shortly before 5, also knocked out power for more than 7,000 people in southeast Springs. Police say the collision occurred at Fountain Boulevard and South Academy and involved a semi and pickup truck. Photos from the scene show the semi with damage on its passenger side.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Colorado Springs Fire Department's Hazmat team responded to take care of the fuel leak.

As of the last report by police and firefighters, Fountain remains closed between South Academy and Academy Park Loop. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route for their morning commute.