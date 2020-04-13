Harrison School District 2 canceling in-person classes for remainder of 2019-2020

Harrison School District 2 is canceling in-person classes for the rest of the school year, joining many other districts across the country.

The district announced the decision Monday afternoon. Their full statement can be read below:

"Harrison School District Two, with the support of the Board of Education, has made the decision to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Harrison School District Two will continue with remote learning opportunities through May 21, 2020.

Harrison School District Two believes this is the right move to protect the health of students, staff, and community while also being transparent. The district believes that once the stay at home order is lifted, social distancing and limited group gatherings will continue for several weeks, if not months. The district is not comfortable to return to school buildings while implementing these recommendations with fidelity to keep students and staff safe.

"During this time and until May 21, 2020, Harrison School District Two will continue to offer food service for children through age 18. The district will also continue to partner with our community non-profit and faith-based partners to seek solutions to food insecurity and the social-emotional well-being of the community into the summer months by hosting meal sites and working to provide food pantry items.

"Harrison School District Two is working to address new plans for graduations and other year-end celebrations that can occur safely and still celebrate students, parents, and staff. The district will announce these plans as soon as they are finalized."