HEALTH ALERT: Skunk tests positive for rabies in Pueblo County

The following was sent out by Pueblo County Health and Environment on March 18:

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a skunk tested positive for rabies in Beulah, CO. Public health officials warn individuals to stay away from stray animals, all wildlife, and keep screens on windows and doors in good condition to prevent wild animals from entering your home.

“It is important to know wildlife are in all areas of Pueblo County, from city neighborhoods to the mountains,” stated Vicki Carlton, program manager of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Carlton added, “Wildlife and stray animals are to be left alone and not touched.

Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal through the animal’s saliva into a cut or break in the skin.

Pet and livestock owners are highly encouraged to vaccinate animals against rabies through a licensed veterinarian. Un-or-under vaccinated dogs and cats exposed to rabies have an extremely high chance of getting infected and dying from the disease. These pets also pose a tremendous risk to humans because they can bring rabies into the home.

To avoid exposure to rabies:

· Never touch a stray or any other wild animal. Healthy skunks, raccoons and animals typically come out in the evening. If the animals are acting tame or extremely aggressive, especially in the day they may be sick. Children who find wild animals should leave them where they are, do not touch the wild animal, and tell an adult.

· Do not pick up any injured animal with your hands, even if you’re wearing gloves. Use a shovel to place it in a bucket or bag if the animal must be moved.

· If you are bitten by a stray, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact both your physician and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Pueblo at 719-544-3005.

· If you are bitten by a wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact both your physician and the USDA Wildlife Specialist at 719-569-1906.

· Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep in mind vaccines not administered by a licensed veterinarian are not considered valid vaccinations in the State of Colorado, including Pueblo County.

For additional information about animals go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s web site at cdc.gov/rabies or call the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 719-583-4307.