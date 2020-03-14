POSSIBLE EXPOSURE: Anyone who attended games at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center from Feb. 27 to March 3

The following release was sent out by El Paso County Public Health Saturday afternoon:

El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) has learned that the woman who died from COVID-19 on March 13 attended bridge games at Colorado Springs Bridge Center (901 N 17th St) from Feb. 27 through March 3. EPCPH and the Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) are releasing this information in the interest of public health.

If you or a close contact attended the Colorado Springs Bridge Center between late February and early March, and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing), call your health care provider immediately. Please do not show up to a medical facility prior to calling ahead.

This is especially important for people who attended the following games at the center:

02/27/2020 Thursday Evening Unit Pairs

02/28/2020 Friday Morning Pairs

02/29/2020 299er Pair

03/01/2020 299er Swiss

03/03/2020 499'rs

“We’re extremely concerned about possible transmission both at the tournament and in communities after they went home,” said Kimberly Pattison, EPCPH Communicable Disease Program Manager. “Many attendees were older people who might be especially vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.”

“For older people and anyone who belongs to a more vulnerable group, we continue to urge you to stay away from large gatherings,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “As the governor has recommended, people should stay away from gatherings of more than 250 people. We all have a role in protecting each other from possible exposure.”

For people who have symptoms of or who might have been exposed to COVID-19:

-The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

-Call a medical provider to discuss your concerns before you go into a facility for medical care.

-The provider will give you instructions on whether you need to be tested and on where to go to for care and testing.

The people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 are:

-Older people (over age 60), especially those over 80 years.

-People who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease, or diabetes.

-Older people with chronic medical conditions are at greatest risk.

To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website.

If you are in El Paso County and have non-urgent questions, an El Paso County Public Health call center at 719-575-8888 will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today (March 14)

Members of the public can also contact CO-HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, for answers in many languages, or email them at COHELP@RMPDC.org for answers in English.

