The Colorado Department of Transportation says the I-25 South Gap team will be performing emergency pothole repairs and striping operations Friday.

This will start between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

Operations will begin on southbound I-25, north of County Line Road.

Beginning at 9 a.m., pothole repair on southbound I-25 will start on Monument Hill. Crews will close the right lane.

CDOT says all work is weather dependent.