A lot of good news was shared Wednesday night during a town hall for Fort Carson.

There's a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, curfew for soldiers is being lifted Monday, restaurants are starting to reopen, youth day camps will be allowed to open soon with restrictions and gyms are reopening next Monday.

The gyms on post will only be open to active-duty members and a limited number of people will be allowed inside at a time.

You can watch the full town hall below: