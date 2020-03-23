Gun sales skyrocket during coronavirus pandemic

Gun sales are skyrocketing across the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The owner of Paradise Sales on West Colorado Avenue says the amount of background checks they have to get approved is stunning. Salesmen say they have nearly 12,000 applications they need approved.

The owner estimates a little more than half of sales are going to first-time buyers, so he's trying to make sure people are educated about gun ownership as well.

"Owning a gun is a right, but it's also a responsibility," said Paul Paradis, owner of Paradise Sales.

Paradis says he's been open for 38 years and this is one of the busiest times he's ever seen. He suspects people are worried about chaos ensuing because of the outbreak.

"It's created more of a panic mode, from the general public. And so we've seen a very large surge in people both wanting ammunition, and first-time gun buyers," he said.

He's concerned some people are buying a gun for the first time but not taking the time to learn how to properly use it. He's encouraging people to take a safety course.

Paradis teaches a gun safety course at his shop. Most local shops and ranges have their own courses as well.

"I don’t think the world’s gonna go into chaos. And I think you have plenty of time to put rational thought into what you’re gonna buy, where you’re gonna go for training, and how you may potentially use that firearm," he said.