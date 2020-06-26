Gun battle in Aurora, 5 people shot

Police in Aurora are reporting two groups of people were shooting at each other Friday night, with multiple victims taken to the hospital.

As of 8:30 p.m., police were aware of at least five people who were shot and taken to the hospital. All five are expected to survive. The shooting happened near 698 N. Peoria Street. The neighborhood is south of the Aurora Hills Golf Course.

Police added they were not looking for any suspects. Detectives are working to learn what led up to the gun battle.