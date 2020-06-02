Guidelines on recreation including pools expected Thursday as Colorado moves into new phase

Colorado is taking another step towards a form of normalcy with the governor's latest executive order transitioning the state out of Safer at Home.

Make no mistake -- being "safer at home" is still a thing, as indicated by the name of the new social distancing phase: "Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors."

"It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here, and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down. We are still far from normal," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Monday afternoon.

But as the second half of the name indicates, Polis is now officially encouraging Coloradans to enjoy the state's wilderness.

"Our state has some of the most beautiful natural open spaces in the world and we want Coloradans to enjoy our vast, great outdoors. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces,” Polis said. "... Coloradans have to remain diligent, and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors."

This includes people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

"Previously, high-risk Coloradans, those above 65 or with underlying health conditions, were required to stay home unless absolutely necessary. With this executive order, those individuals are now encouraged to also enjoy Colorado’s outdoor spaces at a safe social distance, in addition to staying at home as much as possible," said a news release to media Monday.

Other big changes are on the way. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is drafting guidelines for houses of worship, outdoor recreation, personal recreation, and updates to the child care and personal services, and is seeking feedback from the public. Those guidelines and a place to leave feedback can be found here. Citizens have until Wednesday at noon to submit a comment. Final guidelines will be released Thursday.

The news release states that swimming pools and playgrounds will be open at limited capacity, but as both are also included in the draft guidelines, 11 News is working to clarify whether they are opening after rules are finalized.

Because COVID-19 remains in circulation, the governor reminds the public to monitor themselves for any symptoms and not let up on the safety precautions used these past few months. A report released by the health department concurrently with the executive order showed the coronavirus continues to decline in the state, but that the decline has slowed with the relaxation of restrictions in May. The health department says a high degree of social distancing must remain in place through at least the summer and fall in order to keep the epidemic at a manageable level. Below are the key findings from that report:

- Modeling projections that extend into the summer and through November 2020 continue to indicate a need for social distancing of at least 65 percent unless most people 60 years and older maintain high levels of social distancing (80 percent) as seen during the stay-at-home period.

- Relaxation of social distancing to lower levels (45 percent or lower) is predicted to lead to a surge in sick people in excess of hospital capacity by mid-summer, even if implemented with mask-wearing, increased case detection and isolation, and higher levels of social distancing by all older adults.

- Model findings indicate that increased mask-wearing will help control the COVID-19 epidemic.

"For anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, it’s extremely important to not go to work or hang out with others and to get tested. Testing is free, easy, and quick at 47 state-supported, community testing sites across the state including at the Pepsi Center in Denver," Polis said.

