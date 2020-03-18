Grocery stores, Amazon hiring thousands of new workers

Grocery store chains Safeway and King Soopers are hiring more workers to help them keep up with the nonstop flow of shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Online shopping giant Amazon is also hiring positions throughout the country to keep up with demand in a time when many are self-isolating and staying at home.

Albertsons Company, which operates Safeway, announced Monday it was hiring 1,000 new employees in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico. Open jobs include in-store employees, delivery drivers, and distribution center employees.

Information on job openings can be found here and here.

King Soopers is looking to hire people to help restock shelves, bag groceries, unload truck and more at its stores statewide. Hiring information can be found here.

Amazon is hiring 100,000 full and part-time workers nationwide at their fulfillment centers and for delivery to help with what they are calling an "unprecedented" need for labor. The company says online sales have surged well beyond what is normal for this time of year.

Information on Amazon jobs can be found here.

