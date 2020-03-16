Grocery resources during coronavirus pandemic

Several local organizations are offering food distribution.

Colorado Springs Food Rescue is offering weekly no-cost grocery distribution programs Tuesday- Friday starting at 3:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at Noon until supplies run out.

Silver Key is offering their meals on wheels service for clients 60 years or older and their their food pantry programs.

Care and Share is open and so are most of their food pantry partners.

Pikes Peak United Way is offering several local resources for those seeking help with food, housing, utilities, clothing, transportation, taxes, mental health and more. Call 211 for more information.

Local business SOCO Heating and Cooling is offering free grocery delivery for all seniors. To request the service call them at 719-551-2232 or email office@socoheatingandcooling.com.