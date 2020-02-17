Great Wolf Lodge offers up $29 per person deal in 'Leap Year' offer

Great Wolf Lodge says it has such a great deal there won't be another like it for four years!

People who book on "Leap Day" using the code LEAPYEAR can stay overnight starting at $29, plus taxes and fees, for dates between April 13 and May 21 for Sundays through Thursdays only. The offer is valid for Family Suites and you must have a minimum of two guests per room. The $29 deal is per person.

"Leap Day" is on Feb. 29. You can start using this deal on Feb. 29 starting at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

Click here to visit the website for the Colorado Springs location. You won't be able to use the code until Feb. 29 and only for 24 hours.

Great Wolf Lodge announced Day Passes were available for the first time ever back in June of 2019. A day pass goes for $60 per person.