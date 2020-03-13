Great Wolf Lodge closing from March 16 to April 1 in Colorado Springs

The following is information is from Great Wolf Lodge.

Great Wolf Lodge is closing from March 16 to April 1.

Click here to check their website for updates.

"The health and safety of our guests and pack members is always our primary focus and it guides all decisions made at Great Wolf Lodge. In response to COVID-19 we implemented enhanced sanitation measures at our resorts and provided CDC updates stating there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs.

We have had no reported positive COVID-19 cases within our guest or pack community. However, with the recent focus from federal and state government officials on restricting large gatherings, we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to temporarily close all of our resorts and plan to re-open on April 2.

The closure will be effective starting at 2pm on Sunday, March 15, so that guests staying at the resort the evening of March 14 will have full use of the water park and recreational facilities before departing. For all guests with reservations from the evening of March 15 through April 1, we will automatically cancel your reservation and provide a full refund. Please be patient with us, as with the number of reservations that need to be cancelled it may take 7-10 days before we’re able to process all refunds.

This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support from families like yours who enjoy spending time together at our resort. We look forward to welcoming you back after we re-open and hope to help your family create more fun-filled moments.

We will continue to stay connected with federal and state health officials to monitor the ongoing situation and provide our guests with additional updates as warranted.

After the resort re-opens, we will continue following official health department recommendations and the enhanced sanitation measures we implemented for the well-being of our guests. These include:

More frequent cleansing of public and pack member areas of the resort with hospital-grade disinfectant solutions. This includes high-touch areas in waterpark, lobby, food service areas, attractions, arcade, retail outlets, elevators, vending machines and other guest areas. We use the same hospital-grade disinfectant cleaners in all guest rooms, and room attendants are trained to pay special attention to high-touch areas such as door handles, light switches, in-room phone, power outlets and television remotes.

We have placed hand-sanitation stations throughout the resort to provide our guests with a convenient method of maintaining good personal hygiene.

Along with the hand sanitizers, we are encouraging all guests and pack members to wash hands frequently with soap and warm water.

We believe family time together is invaluable and hope you will continue with your planned family getaway to Great Wolf Lodge.

