'Grease Sing-A-Long' to air on CBS June 7

CBS announced on Thursday the addition of the broadcast television premiere of “Grease Sing-A-Long” to Sunday Night Movies, which features iconic films from the Paramount Pictures library, broadcast on the CBS Television Network. “Grease Sing-A-Long” will air June 7 (8:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the Network and will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs during the classic film for viewers to join in the fun and sing and dance throughout the movie.

“Grease” continues to be a cultural phenomenon, featuring an explosion of song and dance, as well as star-making performances from John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Upon its release, “Grease” made an indelible impact on popular culture. Decades later, the film remains an enduring favorite as legions of new fans continue to discover the memorable moments, sensational soundtrack and classic love story. Boasting unforgettable songs, including “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” the Academy Award®-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Beauty School Drop Out” and, of course, the eponymous title track “Grease,” the film is a timeless feel-good celebration.

The Network’s Sunday Night Movies kicked off on May 3 with “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” followed by “Forrest Gump” on Sunday, May 10, which grew the franchise +8% week over week, and delivered a time period-winning 5.64 million viewers.

CBS SUNDAY NIGHT MOVIES SCHEDULE

May 17 “Mission: Impossible” (8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT)

May 24 “Titanic” (7:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 31 “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

June 7 “Grease Sing-a-Long