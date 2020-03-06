Grand County Public Health says one person is being tested for COVID-19

On Thursday, Grand County Public Health said a patient suspected of carrying COVID-19, coronavirus, was transported to a medical facility on the Front Range.

Grand County is west of Denver and Boulder in the mountains. This is the third possible case in our state announced in the past 24 hours.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is overseeing testing for coronavirus and will alert officials if the case is confirmed.

They are expecting to learn more today.

