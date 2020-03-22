Governor Polis orders non-critical workplaces to reduce in person work-force by half

Sunday Governor Polis announced an order stating non-critical workplaces need to reduce their in person staff by 50%. The governor urges businesses to move to tele-commuting if possible. He hopes this will limit the amount of workers in businesses.

The governor says if places are unable to tele-communicate, employee schedules should be staggered so there are a limited number of people in offices.

Governor Polis says all essential employees like health care and public service workers should try to work from home if possible, but this order does not apply to them.

The order officially goes into effect on Tuesday at 8 am. Governor Polis is advising people to try to put this order into place immediately but says he understands this is tough to do in 24 hours.

Here's Governor Polis' full order