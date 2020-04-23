Gov. Polis optimistic schools will reopen in the fall with social distancing measures

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he is expecting schools to resume in-person learning in the fall.

Calling headlines suggesting a strong possibility of schools remaining closed through the entirety of 2020 slightly sensational, the governor clarified his position in a news conference Wednesday.

"When I had a call with the superintendents, there were some articles that went out that I wasn’t thrilled with; they weren’t inaccurate per se, but they kind of sensationalized it. There were some articles that said ‘Polis might keep schools closed through January.’

"The question was along the lines, 'Can you guarantee school will go back in the fall?' and I, of course, answered honestly, 'No, I can't guarantee it. Nobody can guarantee it.' But we are expecting schools to go back in the fall. I was very clear with the superintendents; I said, 'We want to prepare schools to go back in the fall. We'll have the social distancing guidelines about how to do that the safest way possible, you'll be able to implement them over the summer rather than rushing them this year ... schools will have more time to plan for returning to in-classroom instruction in August in a safer way.' Absolutely, that's the goal.

"There's no one who can guarantee that that's going to happen, and of course school districts should plan for different contingencies. But I am very optimistic that in-classroom instruction will begin in August."

Polis said if indeed it is safe for students to go back, schools would likely look a little different come fall -- "Could mean different desk configurations, different passing times for students" -- an inevitability local school districts such Academy School District 20 told 11 News they were expecting while still striving to make the transition as normal for kids as possible.

"If they have to wear masks, you know we'll get really creative about those masks. If they have to sit far apart, we'll still make sure that they'll have the opportunities in small groups to get together," D-20 spokesperson Allison Cortez told 11 News reporter Ashley Franco.

Cortez discussed potential changes students could see come August.

"It could look like, you know, spreading out the day in different ways. Do we have staggered start times? Do we section off parts of the building and have different entrances and only certain people go in those entrances. Is it a hybrid of: one day you do an online course and the next day, you know, you come to class?"

She had words of encouragement all students adjusting to a post-pandemic life.

"It will be hard and it will be challenging, but it's just a moment in time. This is a once in a lifetime situation hopefully and it too will pass and we guarantee it will make them stronger and resilient and when we have those get-togethers they will be more meaningful."