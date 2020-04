Gov. Polis has officially issued Executive Order on 'Safer at Home' .

This announcement was made Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

A press release sent out by the state says that this Executive Order is tentatively set to expire 30 days from April 27, 2020- but this can be changed if needed.

Monday, April 27, retail businesses can open up while practicing best practices. This goes for personal services too, like dentist offices.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.