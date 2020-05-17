Gov. Polis expects many Colorado schools open this fall

Gov. Jared Polis says he expects to see many K-12 public schools open this fall in Colorado and elsewhere despite the coronavirus threat, though “it’s not going to look like any other school year.”

Polis tells “Fox News Sunday” that Colorado schools will likely run in a “hybrid” fashion that limits social interactions in hallways and during lunchtime, and has up to 20 percent of kids continue with online classes at home if that’s their parents’ preference. The Democratic governor says schools also may close periodically when “there’s an inevitable outbreak.”

President Donald Trump has urged K-12 schools to reopen.

