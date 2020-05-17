Goodwill employees test positive for COVID-19

The Goodwill of Colorado has been notified that 3 of their employees at the location at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway have tested positive for COVID-19. The store and donation center are closed while crews thoroughly clean and disinfect.

Out of caution the Public Health department is alerting anyone who may have been at the store last week, starting on May 9. The company is working with the El Paso County Health Department to investigate the store and employees who may have been exposed to the three positive cases.

Since the stay-at-home order was lifted, the company has been following guidelines including "daily temperature checks and health screenings prior to shifts, wearing protective masks and gloves, frequent disinfecting of high-touch/high-traffic areas and social distancing, among other preventative measures."

The company did not say when the store will reopen. As more information comes out, we will update the article.

3 Goodwill employees from the Austin Bluffs location have tested positive for COVID-19

