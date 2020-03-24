Goodwill closing retail locations until April 6

Goodwill of Colorado will temporarily close its stores and some donation centers beginning Tuesday and going through April 6.

The closure is in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"This is an unprecedented challenge for everyone, including the thousands of Coloradans living within the communities we serve,” says Karla Grazier, Goodwill of Colorado’s President and CEO. “The health and safety of all Goodwill employees, shoppers, donors and volunteers continues to be a top priority.”

Goodwill says in-store donation centers will remain open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, but all donated goods will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine. Off-site donation centers will be closed.

Grazier says the situation remains dynamic and they'll adjust as they need to.

“We continue to consult the latest recommendations from our federal, state, and local governments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), as well as our partner Goodwill organizations across the country. We are practicing social distancing for all Goodwill employees and are taking all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of illness, like frequently washing our hands, and staying home if we feel ill. Additionally, we’ve canceled or postponed large gatherings and meetings, and adjusted work accommodations whenever possible.”

Goodwill says programs classified as essential will remain open during this time, such as its Fresh Start Commercial Laundry. Programs remaining open are listed below:

Fresh Start Laundry

Document Imaging Services

Custodial services for the US Air Force Academy, Schriever Air Force Base, Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Department of Transportation in Pueblo, and the Colorado Department of Transportation in Denver and Golden

Fresh Start Vehicle Maintenance (commercial vehicles critical to other non-profit agency needs)

Individuals with rehabilitation needs, critical life-sustaining medical transportation needs or developmental disabilities

Your Life Your Way

Residential Services

Community Transportation (GoodWheels)

Seniors, veterans and individuals with economic challenges who are looking for work or seeking to improve their careers (many of these services can be provided remotely)

Goodwill Staffing Services

IT Training (LIFT)

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP)

Colorado Works Subsidized Training and Employment Program (CW STEP)

ReHire Colorado

BankWork$

Employment First

Statewide Employment Support & Job Retention

AgrAbility

Child Care Licensing

ESL Training

Goodwill Paths to Success (GPS)