Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy weeks after closing Colorado Springs locations

Gold's Gym has announced it has filed for bankruptcy, less than three weeks after the gym chain shuttered its locations in Colorado Springs.

The company told 11 News last month that the decision to close its Colorado Springs gyms was made in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty locations nationwide were closed just weeks after states temporarily shut down gyms across the country to fight the outbreak.

"The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all three gyms in Colorado Springs," the company said in a statement April 15.

Gold's officially filed for bankruptcy Monday. Company CEO Adam Zeitsiff said the decision to do so was to help Gold's shed the leases from Colorado Springs and the other closed locations.

All other Gold's Gyms will remain open while the company restructures. Gold's Gym maintains three locations in Colorado according to its website: one in Longmont, one in Loveland, and one in Montrose.