Giving Tuesday Now: Coming together in the midst of a pandemic

It’s Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of unity and giving in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Normally, Giving Tuesday happens each year after Thanksgiving. That’s still happening this year, but in addition, people around the world are coming together on Giving Tuesday Now to help nonprofits replenish their resources.

“Given everything that’s occurred during this time, nonprofits are tapped out,” said Cindy Aubrey, CEO of Pikes Peak United Way.

Nonprofits like the United Way and Salvation Army have been providing meals, help with bills and resources for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need has increased because the demand has increased,” Aubrey said. “We are serving a whole lot of people who weren’t looking for services 6 months ago, people who have lost their jobs, and these are people who have never been out of work. These are people who have never had to access public service or call 211.”

To help make people’s money go further, local business Keller Homes has pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations to the Pikes Peak United Way on Giving Tuesday Now.

The United Way said all the money raised will go into its Community Investment Fund, which will then be distributed to up to 25 organizations.

“A lot of our partner agencies have really struggled recently because of the increased demand,” Aubrey said. “Everything from food to child care to rental assistance, and I think that people do know that nonprofits is where a lot of the people are turning.”

Last week, The Salvation Army started a Fund-a-Thon to help raise money so the organization could continue to provide people with resources, like rental assistance, during the pandemic.

“We’re doing a lot more to help our community, and it’s been a financial strain on us. So we’re trying to recoup some of those losses,” said Capt. Doug Hanson with the Salvation Army.

Their goal was to raise $30,000 by May 3. They didn’t quite make it, so the Fund-a-Thon was extended through Giving Tuesday Now.

“We’re believing. We’re believing that others are going to step up. We’re believing that God will continue to provide this funding so that we can help others in El Paso County and the state of Colorado,” Hanson said.

To encourage people to donate, the CARES Act has created new tax incentives if people give to qualifying charities.

If you can’t afford to donate money for Giving Tuesday Now, that’s OK. The movement is about more than monetary donations. According to the website, it’s a day to spark a wave of generosity, engagement and action.

“It’s being kind. It’s doing something that may not be a donation, maybe volunteering, maybe calling a neighbor, maybe calling a family member just to say, ‘I love you.’ It’s reaching out. Everybody has something to give, and that’s what this is all about,” Aubrey said. “You can call a senior or a vet or a neighbor to see if they need help. Just reach out to someone and let them know that you care about them right now. We don’t want the social distancing to be social isolation.”

You can donate to the Salvation Army here and Pikes Peak United Way here.