Garage fire extinguished after passerbys call 911

Firefighters were able to quickly get a garage fire under control after two passerbys spotted the flames and called 911 Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the home near North Hancock and Cache la Poudre just after 4 a.m. The garage is detached from the house, and the homeowners were unaware of the fire until firefighters pulled up. The garage was engulfed in flames as crews got to work and partially collapsed during the firefight.

The fire department declared the fire under control around 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters tell 11 News arson is not suspected at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

Because the fire was contained to the detached garage, the homeowners were not displaced.