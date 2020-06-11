Gambian national, living in Denver, indicted on torture and conspiracy charges

A Gambian National has been arrested in Denver after being accused of torture, conspiracy and other crimes in The African Nation.

The Department of Justice announced the arrest of Michael Sang Correa on Thursday. He has been living in Denver since 2016.

Correa is an alleged former member of a Gambian Armed Unit which conspired to torture people suspected of plotting a failed coup against the former President of the African Nation.

He is also accused of carrying out torture on six victims.

Correa is now facing Federal charges of conspiracy to commit torture and six counts of inflicting torture.