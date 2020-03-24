GOOD NEWS: All cats in adoption center at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region find homes

When the public heard the number of adoptions at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) was decreasing, people lined up to give cats "furever" homes!

On Tuesday, the shelter announced their kennels for cats in their adoption center were completely empty.

"Wow! Would you look at that! Colorado Springs, you responded in a BIG way when our adoptions started decreasing," the shelter posted on social media. "We just adopted out the last cat in our Cat Adoption Center! We haven’t seen kennels this empty in a while. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

HSPPR wanted the public to know more cats are on the way! They expect to have more felines available for adoption starting Wednesday.

