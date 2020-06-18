Fun summer challenge for the kids: Rock painting!

This summer has been tough on both parents and kids with so many restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pikes Peak Library District has a solution to keep your children off the couch and in front of the TV with the "PPLD Summer Challenge!"

The most recent challenge calls on artists or any kids looking to have a good time. On Thursday, the library put the call out for rock painting.

"Find the perfect rock, grab your painting supplies, then add your unique message, design, or masterpiece," the library wrote on Facebook. "For an extra challenge, try painting several rocks that together tell a story!"

Once your kid's masterpiece is complete, it's time to take part in the next part of the challenge. Post a photo of their rock art to Facebook or Instagram and use the hashtag #ppldsummerchallenge. Then tag @ppldkids or @ppldteen to be eligible to win! Your kids will have until July 1 for this rock painting challenge.

For a chance to see your kid's artwork on KKTV 11 News, submit the photos in the gallery below, or click here. NOTE: Your submission to the gallery below DOES NOT enter you the PPLD challenge. You have to follow the instructions in the above paragraph.