Full list of locations and times for free food for children during school closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The coronavirus has shut down schools across Colorado, but districts are making sure kids still have a way to get a meal.
11 News reached out to the biggest districts in El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties for information on how their students can obtain food while schools are closed.
Academy School District 20
Students under 18 can pick up a "brunch" bag between 10-11 a.m. March 16-19 at the following locations:
Eagleview Middle School
Timberview Middle School
Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School
Pioneer Elementary School
High Plains Elementary School
Frontier Elementary School
Colorado Springs School District 11
Children up to 18 can pick up one bagged meal per day March 16-20 between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Doherty High School
Russell Middle School
Mitchell High School
Swigert Middle School
The RJWAC Campus
North Middle School
Mann Middle School
Coronado High School
West Elementary School
Harrison School District 2
Children up to 18 can pick up two bagged meals per day March 16-27 between 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the following locations. Child must be present:
Centennial Elementary School
Fox Meadow Middle School
Sierra High School
Widefield School District 3
Children up to 18 can get a "Grab and Go" meal that contains breakfast and lunch from March 17-27 (excluding weekends) between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. from the following locations. Child must be present:
Watson Junior High
Sproul Junior High
Janitell Junior High
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
Children under 18 can grab a bag containing two meals from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. March 16-27 (excluding weekends) from the following locations. Child must be present:
Mountainside Elementary
Aragon Elementary
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
District is not offering food pickup at its schools but is directing students in need of meals to schools listed on the map at the bottom of this page.
Manitou Springs School District 14
Students can pick up sacked breakfasts and lunches between 11 a.m.-12 p.m. March 16-20 and March 30 from the following locations:
Manitou Springs High School
Ute Pass Elementary School
Lewis-Palmer School District 38
"Grab-and-Go" food packages will be available March 16 between noon and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the following location:
Tri-Lakes Cares in Monument
The bag available March 16 will have two days' worth of food. To sign up to get meals beyond March 17, click here.
Falcon School District 49
No plan to serve food the week of March 16-20 because this was already the district's scheduled spring break. The district is discussing offering food the week of March 23. We will update this list if a plan is released.
Pueblo School District 60
Parents can pick up meals March 17-20 from 11 a.n.-12:30 p.m. at the following locations. Parents are asked to drive through the front drop-off area of their chosen school:
Irving Elementary School
Risley International School
Franklin School of Innovation
South Park Elementary School
Heritage Elementary School
Pueblo County School District 70
Students up to age 19 can pick up meals March 16-20 between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:
Avondale Elementary School
Vineland Middle School
Pleasant Middle School
Liberty Point Middle School
Desert Sage Elementary School
Beulah School
Rye Elementary School
Craver Middle School
Woodland Park School District Re-2
Families are advised to call the Community Partnership Family Resource Center at 719-686-0705. Phones will be manned Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Voicemails will be checked and returned during the weekend.
Many of the above locations can be viewed on
this map.
For any questions not answered on this page, go to your school district's website.