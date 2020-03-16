Full list of locations and times for free food for children during school closures

The coronavirus has shut down schools across Colorado, but districts are making sure kids still have a way to get a meal.

11 News reached out to the biggest districts in El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties for information on how their students can obtain food while schools are closed.

Academy School District 20

Students under 18 can pick up a "brunch" bag between 10-11 a.m. March 16-19 at the following locations:

Eagleview Middle School

Timberview Middle School

Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School

Pioneer Elementary School

High Plains Elementary School

Frontier Elementary School

Colorado Springs School District 11

Children up to 18 can pick up one bagged meal per day March 16-20 between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Doherty High School

Russell Middle School

Mitchell High School

Swigert Middle School

The RJWAC Campus

North Middle School

Mann Middle School

Coronado High School

West Elementary School

Harrison School District 2

Children up to 18 can pick up two bagged meals per day March 16-27 between 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the following locations. Child must be present:

Centennial Elementary School

Fox Meadow Middle School

Sierra High School

Widefield School District 3

Children up to 18 can get a "Grab and Go" meal that contains breakfast and lunch from March 17-27 (excluding weekends) between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. from the following locations. Child must be present:

Watson Junior High

Sproul Junior High

Janitell Junior High

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Children under 18 can grab a bag containing two meals from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. March 16-27 (excluding weekends) from the following locations. Child must be present:

Mountainside Elementary

Aragon Elementary

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

District is not offering food pickup at its schools but is directing students in need of meals to schools listed on the map at the bottom of this page.

Manitou Springs School District 14

Students can pick up sacked breakfasts and lunches between 11 a.m.-12 p.m. March 16-20 and March 30 from the following locations:

Manitou Springs High School

Ute Pass Elementary School

Lewis-Palmer School District 38

"Grab-and-Go" food packages will be available March 16 between noon and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the following location:

Tri-Lakes Cares in Monument

The bag available March 16 will have two days' worth of food. To sign up to get meals beyond March 17, click here.

Falcon School District 49

No plan to serve food the week of March 16-20 because this was already the district's scheduled spring break. The district is discussing offering food the week of March 23. We will update this list if a plan is released.

Pueblo School District 60

Parents can pick up meals March 17-20 from 11 a.n.-12:30 p.m. at the following locations. Parents are asked to drive through the front drop-off area of their chosen school:

Irving Elementary School

Risley International School

Franklin School of Innovation

South Park Elementary School

Heritage Elementary School

Pueblo County School District 70

Students up to age 19 can pick up meals March 16-20 between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:

Avondale Elementary School

Vineland Middle School

Pleasant Middle School

Liberty Point Middle School

Desert Sage Elementary School

Beulah School

Rye Elementary School

Craver Middle School

Woodland Park School District Re-2

Families are advised to call the Community Partnership Family Resource Center at 719-686-0705. Phones will be manned Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Voicemails will be checked and returned during the weekend.

Many of the above locations can be viewed on

this map.

For any questions not answered on this page, go to your school district's website.

