Frontier Airlines will drop open-seat fee that drew attacks

After generating a backlash on Capitol Hill, Frontier Airlines is dropping plans to charge an extra fee for passengers to lock in an empty middle seat next to them.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said late Wednesday that the company never intended to profit from safety, it just wanted to provide customers an option for more space.

The chairman of the House Transportation Committee accused Frontier of using the need for social distancing during a virus pandemic “as an opportunity to make a buck." And Sen. Amy Klobuchar said it's not right that passengers who can’t afford the extra fee should be “less safe than other travelers.”

