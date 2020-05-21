Fremont County set to reopen immediately with guidelines in place

Businesses will start to reopen immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down for more than two months.

The Governor's Office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved Fremont County's variance request. Effective immediately, businesses can start to reopen with strict guidelines.

In a press release Thursday, Fremont County said this variance allows limited reopening for certain industries and business while maintaining a sustainable level of social distancing.

Industries and businesses that are allowed to reopen, including all cities and towns within Fremont County, include:

-Restaurants

-Places of worship

-Fitness Facilities

-Recreation

-Outfitters

For all businesses or industries reopening, they are encouraged to do business through take-out, delivery, curbside pickup, online or drive-up as much as possible. If they choose, they can now provide limited service. Customers or patrons should be asked about symptoms before entering, and service or participation should be declined if they are symptomatic. Do not allowed customers or patrons to wait in the lobby area or line outside the door. Implement one-way entry/exit and directional walkways.

Restaurants: Customers should be limited to 30% of normal seating capacity. Implement a reservation system for customers. Require customers to wear cloth face coverings in order to enter, and keep them in place until they have reached their table. Group parties will be limited to 6 members. Bars will remain closed.

Places of Worship: Patrons should be limited to 30% seating occupancy, provided that there's at least 6 feet of distance between individuals or groups of a single household. Masks shall be required by all guests, when at all possible. Implement touchless offering and communion options as much as possible.

Fitness Facilities: Gyms, health clubs and other similar facilities can open for limited use. Customers will be limited to 30% capacity. Members must wear a face covering while using the facility, when physically possible. Use of equipment must be limited to no closer than every other machine so that participants are not exercising right next to each other. Smaller exercise rooms with poor ventilation should be discouraged from use. Spread people out at least 10-feet. Sharing of equipment must be prohibited unless they are household contacts. An employee must be required to disinfect equipment after every use.

Recreation: Prior to opening, outdoor recreation facilities shall submit a plan for reopening, demonstrating how they will implement social distancing. Group gatherings must be kept to 10 people or less. Spaces that enable social distancing such as trails, green space, tennis courts and golf courses may open. Park facilities conducive to gathering, including shelters, picnic areas and playgrounds are to remain closed. Swim beaches and pools are to remain closed. League or pick-up sports are prohibited at this time.

Outfitters: Rafting companies, helicopter tours, skydiving, zipline and Jeep tours may be open. Group reservations should be kept to groups of the same household. Make digital waivers if possible. Customers shall be wearing face coverings, where possible. Busses for raft trips and building capacity must be limited to 30%. Rafting trips shall allow for trips of 4 or fewer individuals. All equipment must be cleaned after each use.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.