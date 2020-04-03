Free online resources for job searching and career development

Thousands of Coloradans are out of jobs right now while businesses have to close down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, unemployment claims in the United States hit 6.6 million last week, an all-time high and double the 3.3 million the week before -- which was the previous record-high. In Colorado, there were more than 60,000 unemployment claims filed the week ending March 28.

Some of those jobs will return when all this is over. Others won't be there anymore.

In the meantime, Pikes Peak Library District has great resources you can use to make sure you're ready to job hunt when businesses reopen. They're all free with a library card.

PPLD has offers free access to LinkedIn Learning where you can learn software, creative, and business skills. PPLD also partners with Mango Languages to offer free access to over 71 different language courses.

PPLD also has access to live job coaching, resume assistance, and job search help.

This is a small sampling of resources you can get for free! o Click this link for the PPLD's Career Tools website, to learn more.

