Free parking in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City in an effort to help local businesses

In an effort to help local restaurants in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City, the city is kicking paid parking to the curb.

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise will suspend enforcement of parking meters, time-limited and non-metered parking areas along with booting. The offer is in place until April 30.

"The purpose of the free parking is to allow residents easy access to restaurants offering curbside food services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," the city wrote in a release.

Dine-in eating was banned across Colorado for concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Many restaurants are still offering pick-up and delivery. It is recommended you call ahead and continue to practice good social distancing.

The following enforcement activities will continue:

-Fire hydrant zones and fire lanes

-“No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety

-Loading Zones

-Mountain Metro Transit stops

-Special parking permitted spaces, including but not limited to accessible spaces, reserved spaces, restricted spaces.

-Electric vehicle, compact, reserved or other signed parking spaces in structures

-Parking on or within 20 feet of a crosswalk

-Blocking driveways or alleys

-Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes

-Obedience to angle signs or markings

-ADA violations

-Extended / overnight parking at meters